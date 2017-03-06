Adult education offers college prep classes

The adult education program at MSAD #11 in Gardiner offers more than 100 courses including college prep classes.

GARDINER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- When we talk about education in Maine, we tend to focus on the stuff impacting kids and teens. Maine also has a thriving adult education program, aimed at more than just getting G.E.D.s for people who don't have a high school diploma.

There are more than 100 courses offered this semester at the MSAD #11 adult education program in Gardiner. They have everything from Spanish and American Sign Language, to how to make cheese and soap. There are also college prep classes that adult education director Diann Bailey says are for students looking to go to college after taking some time off.

"Really a diverse amount of offerings that go on in adult education across the state, not just in our program and I think it's true that people don't always realize the different opportunities that are here for them," said Bailey

The college prep courses gave Megan Roux flashbacks to high school arithmetic ten years ago. She got through it back then and received her high school diploma, but it was years later that she felt ready to take on college at Kennebec Valley Community College.

"Had a child fresh out of high school, so I didn't go to college fresh out of high school, so there's a pretty good ten year gap between and a lot of that information is obsolete," said Roux. "Adult ed has given me the opportunity to brush up on my skills and be prepared for college."

To find an adult education program near you in Maine, click here.

Copyright 2017 WCSH