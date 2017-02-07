Aimsel Ponti's concerts to catch in Maine in February

Aimsel Ponti has some tips for music to keep you warm this winter.

It's the coldest time of year. Aimsel Ponti from Maine Today Media has some tips for live music that'll warm you up.

CJ Chenier and his Red Hot Louisiana Band at the Camden Opera House on Thursday, Feb. 9th

Nothing can warm your cold, dead winter heart quite like Zydeco music. C.J. is the real deal and he and his band tore the roof of the opera house last year and plan on doing it again this year. The concert kicks off this year’s U.S. National Toboggan Championships at the Camden Snow Bowl.

Here’s a live clip



The Ghosts of Johnson City CD release show for “The Devil’s God” Friday night, Feb 11th at Portland House of Music.

They’re a 7-piece Americana band based in Portland led by Amos Libby. Real sense of history with songs like “Eveyln McHale” and “Disaster at Stag Canyon Mine”. Banjo, violin, ukulele, upright bass, acoustic guitar.

Here’s “A Drowning at the Stillwater”

Giant Barn Burner

Friday, March 3rd at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield

AND

Saturday, March 4th at The Strand Theatre in Rockland

The Sweetback Sisters and Girls Guns & Glory

The Sweetback Sisters aren’t actually sisters but the band’s sound is spectacular country rock heavy with harmonies that sounds like its straight out of the 50s and 60s.

Here’s “Looking for a Fight”

Americana act Girls Guns & Glory opens the show so get there on time because they’re got a rockabilly/country song that will knock your socks off.

Here’s “All The Way Up To Heaven, all the way down to Hell.”





