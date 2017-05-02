WLBZ
Aimsel Ponti's upcoming concerts in Maine - 05/02/17

Krister Rollins, WCSH 6:18 PM. EDT May 02, 2017

May is here and with it come many more chances to catch performances from musicians you love.

There are too many to list here, but Aimsel Ponti has made her picks for the month.

1. Dustbowl Revival

    Friday, May 5th

    Port City Music Hall, Portland

    Saturday, May 6th

    Strand Theatre, Rockland

2. Arc Iris

    Saturday, May 13th

    One Longfellow, Portland

3. Mary Fahl

    Friday, May 19th

    One Longfellow, Portland

4. The Wind and the Wave

    Friday, May 19th

    Port City Music Hall, Portland

5. All Roads Music Festival

    Saturday, May 20th

    Downtown Belfast.

