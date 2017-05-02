Aimsel Ponti's upcoming concerts in Maine - 05/02/17

May is here and with it come many more chances to catch performances from musicians you love.
There are too many to list here, but Aimsel Ponti has made her picks for the month.
1. Dustbowl Revival
Friday, May 5th
Port City Music Hall, Portland
Saturday, May 6th
Strand Theatre, Rockland
2. Arc Iris
Saturday, May 13th
One Longfellow, Portland
3. Mary Fahl
Friday, May 19th
One Longfellow, Portland
4. The Wind and the Wave
Friday, May 19th
Port City Music Hall, Portland
5. All Roads Music Festival
Saturday, May 20th
Downtown Belfast.
