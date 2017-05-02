Aimsel Ponti's upcoming concerts in Maine - 05/02/17

Aimsel Ponti discussing your many options for live music in May (and early June).

May is here and with it come many more chances to catch performances from musicians you love.

There are too many to list here, but Aimsel Ponti has made her picks for the month.

1. Dustbowl Revival

Friday, May 5th

Port City Music Hall, Portland

Saturday, May 6th

Strand Theatre, Rockland

2. Arc Iris

Saturday, May 13th

One Longfellow, Portland

3. Mary Fahl

Friday, May 19th

One Longfellow, Portland

4. The Wind and the Wave

Friday, May 19th

Port City Music Hall, Portland

5. All Roads Music Festival

Saturday, May 20th

Downtown Belfast.

