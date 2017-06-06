"Always... Patsy Cline" at the Maine State Music Theatre

Charis Leos (L) and Christine Mild are the people you'll find onstage in the Maine State Music Theatre production of "Always... Patsy Cline."

In a poll done 15 years ago, people in the country music industry were asked to name the greatest female country singers of all time. The singer who came in at number one was Patsy Cline.

Her hits, such as "Crazy," "I Fall To Pieces," and "Walkin' After Midnight" remain classics more than 50 years after her death.

Her story is told in a musical called "Always... Patsy Cline," which is now being performed at the Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick.

