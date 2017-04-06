WLBZ
An exit interview with David Geary

Rob Caldwell and Krister Rollins, WCSH 6:38 PM. EDT April 06, 2017

A report that came out a month ago noted that Maine has now more than 80 breweries and their annual economic impact adds up to about $225 million.

In every revolution, someone fires the first shot. In Maine, that was David Geary, the founder of D.L. Geary Brewing, which makes Geary's beer.

He announced a few weeks ago that he was selling his business, which was big news in the beer world.

