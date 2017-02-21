WLBZ
An orchestral tribute to The Beatles

Krister Rollins, WCSH 8:04 PM. EST February 21, 2017

The Beatles' album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" turns 50 in 2017. The Portland Symphony Orchestra Pops program is paying tribute to the record with a pair of shows on Feb. 25th and 26th.

