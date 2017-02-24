The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland makes visits with some of its animals once a month to the residents at Scarborough Terrace Assisted Living.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The residents at Scarborough Terrace Assisted Living are used to monthly animal visits.

The Animal Refuge of Greater Portland makes a stop at Scarborough Terrace once a month. According to Jeana Roth, Animal Refuge League Director of Community Engagement, the animals that are chosen are always different and their visits are meant to socialize them with people before they find their forever home.

"It doesn't matter the age of the animal, the species, they are coming here and offering love and companionship to these residents," said Roth. "It's definitely a win win situation for both I think."

Because the residents gain so much from the animals, Scarborough Terrace has decided to hold a supply drive for the shelter asking for food, bedding, brushes and toys for dogs and cats that can be dropped off in the lobby at Scarborough Terrace until February 28.

"I think it's wonderful," said resident Janice Nichols. "You know a lot of people don't care for animals, but I'm one that just loves them."

The four puppies who made the most recent trip to Scarborough were up for adoption the following weekend after their visit. They were all adopted out along with 14 other puppies. The line to claim them started to form at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland around 1:00 am.

