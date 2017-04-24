Author and part-time Mainer Anita Shreve's new novel "The Stars Are Fire" takes place during the 1947 wildfires in Maine that destroyed whole towns. Shreve spoke to us shortly before she announced she was cancelling her book tour because she would be undergoing chemotherapy. We talked to her about how that period in history inspired her writing and about some of the research she did that didn't make the book.

