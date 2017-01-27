At age 100, Woodrow Cross still won't even consider retiring

Woodrow Cross is the founder of Cross Insurance. And at 100 years old, shows no sign of slowing down in the offices of the business he built.

Woodrow Cross started his first business back when America had only been in one World War. Today at age 100 he is still working.

Cross is the founder of Cross insurance. When he turned 90 he mulled over the idea of retiring but eventually decided to keep working and revisit the issue when he turned 100.

Well, that happened and now he's even more adamant that he's going to keep at it.

His son, who is in his 60s, is the current president. But even he isn't considering retiring while his dad's still regularly in the office.

