Award Winning Musician David Myles is Canadian...no really!

(NEWS CENTER) - Even though singer and musician David Myles is Canadian and living in the Maritimes, he admits his music doesn't sound Canadian.

As a matter of fact, he recently won a "Juneau", the Canadian equivalent of a Grammy, for his part in a hip hop song, not something quaint and folksy.

Myles is set to release his latest album, "Real Love" in Canada later this week. We caught up with him in Portland after a recent show and convinced him to play a diddy or two for us in the 207 studios.

