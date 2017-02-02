Backcountry skiing is making headway in Maine

Ski The East works to get people engaged in skiing along the Eastern seaboard. And Ben Leoni is the guy behind a new series called "Working For The Weekend" that takes viewers on his adventures in backcountry skiing.

We all think about what we'd like to do if we could take off and follow our dreams. The problem is that very few of us can take off because we have to earn a living.

But what if you could strike a balance - work during the week and do what you love on the weekend?

Ben Leoni has pulled that off.

He created the web series "Working For The Weekend," which follows his exploits in backcountry skiing.

Copyright 2017 WCSH