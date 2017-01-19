There were under 30 pairs of Bald Eagles in Maine in the 1970s. Today there are over 500 nesting pairs and around 300 eaglets produced each year.

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Forty years ago you would have a hard time finding a bald eagle in Maine, but today the population of birds is thriving.

Numbers of birds reached all time lows in the 1970's according to Maine Audubon biologist Susan Gallo. In recent years nesting pairs have made a comeback.

"We have over 500 nesting pairs," said Gallo. "We have around 300 eaglets produced each year in Maine."

At Hatch Hill Solid Waste Disposal Facility in Augusta you'll find proof of those successful numbers. There were 33 Bald Eagles sighted there at the end of December by bird watcher Lionel Quirion.

"It surprised everybody," said Quirion with a smile.

Quirion started the Augusta Bird Club in 2006. Since then he's documented over 6,000 birds and 3,000 species. It's usually the new birds that get him excited, but seeing a large number of one of the most majestic species is also a good bird watching experience.

"Twenty five years ago, if I seen a bald eagle I would take my car to a stop and I'd jump out and look at it," said Quirion. "Now a days there's so many of them."

The landfill at Hatch Hill is for residents use in the Augusta area, but they do allow bird watchers to come see the eagles. When you arrive they'll have you add your name to a check in list and advise you on where you're allowed to go to.

