Barry Clifford is the guy who discovered the only verified pirate wreck in the world

In the foreground is what's called a concretion. It's what happens when a mass of metal - including iron - is left in seawater for too long. In this case the metal is gold and silver. At one time they would've been coins. That lump's worth ~ $500,000

Barry Clifford is an archaeological explorer. He discovered the only verified pirate shipwreck from the Golden Age of Piracy. Artifacts from that ship, called Wydah, are now on display at the Portland Science Center.

Clifford says the ship itself is an interesting story that may change how you view pirates. Wydah had been a slave ship before being commandeered by Samuel Bellamy, and it was perfectly legal for the crew to ship and sell humans. After Bellamy took over, the ship operated as a democracy and a large part of the crew was former slaves.

