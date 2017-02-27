Basketball fan attends every game at Augusta Civic Center

Debbie Fuller has attended every game of the high school basketball tournament held at the Augusta Civic Center for more than 20 years.

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- There were around 60 basketball games played at the Augusta Civic Center last week. Hours of hoops that had fans flowing in and out of the bleachers, except for one fan who prefers to remain seated.

Four rows back from the announcers stand is where you'll find Debbie Fuller sitting during the high school basketball games at the Civic Center. She attends every single one during the tournament in February and cheers for both teams starting at 7:30 am right until the last evening game.

"I'm all wound up when I get here right from the beginning," said Fuller. "Love it, I go home at night after we leave here and watch college basketball."

Over the years she's grown close with other fans who also attend every game. She even offered to let Betty Price stay at her house in Randolph instead of pay for a hotel during the week of games where Fuller has become a staple of the building.

"They expect her to be here and we're here early and so is she," said Price.

Fuller doesn't just cheer for the players, she's also a cheerleader for the crowd. She uses her own money to buy t-shirts with each team's name and throws them into the stands for young fans to catch.

"Those are the kinds of fans we love to hear because she never complains about anything," said Mike Hopkins, Public Address Announcers. "You never hear her yelling about refs, you don't hear her yelling at us, so yeah she's wonderful."

Fuller will be attending the state championship games held at the Augusta Civic Center Friday and Saturday.

