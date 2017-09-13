Best-selling author Daniel Silva says reality is stranger than fiction

ARUNDEL, MAINE - (NEWS CENTER) When it comes to thrillers and espionage novels, Daniel Silva is no slouch.

The New York Times best-seller has written nineteen of them and is showing no signs of slowing down. But lately, he admits that truth in the era of the Trump Administration is stranger than his version of fiction.

NEWS CENTER's Pat Callaghan asked Silva if a writer pitched a plot two years ago that mirrors the current political situation between the United States and Russia, would it seem completely far-fetched. His response? Of course it would.

