Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson...that's quite a title!

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Mad Horse Theater in South Portland will kick off a new season tomorrow night. Its first show has been described as a comedic mash-up of American history, a musical called "Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson."

We talked with three people involved in the production -- Artistic Director Christine Marshall, Music Director Mike O'Neal, and actor Ryan Walker, who plays Andrew Jackson - and started the conversation with that title, "Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson," which certainly gets your attention right away. If you want more information about the show, just click on http://www.madhorse.com.

