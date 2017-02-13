Bottle drive raises $2K for students at Christmas time

The Guidance Christmas Fund at Westbrook High School raised $2,000 last year to hand out in the form of gift cards to 80 students in need.

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. A saying that's taken seriously at Westbrook High School.

In 2011 the Guidance Christmas Fund was formed at the school by physical education teacher Rob Card. Card and around eight other students gather bottles every other day from classrooms. The money made is used to purchase gift cards before Christmas for low income students. Last year the fund raised $2,000 that helped 80 students during the holidays.

"It makes me feel good, it really does," said Card. "It's a simple thing I can do and I feel better about it."

The holiday giving isn't the only charity work done at Westbrook High School. Assistant Principal Jennifer Brooks started the Clothing Closet when she was still a teacher there. It's now an entire room full of donated clothes and shoes, free for the taking for students who need them.

"To give them a resource where they can have stuff, or see a pair of shoes, or a dress, or whatever it is that's going to make them feel better about themselves," said Brooks.

The clothing closet also has a food cupboard area with non perishable food for students. According to Card over 60% of Westbrook students are at, or below the poverty line. This year the goal of the Guidance Christmas Fund is to raise $3,000 so that they can hand out gift cards to 120 students before Christmas.

The clothing closet welcomes donations, but they don't want to be bombarded with people coming to the school just for that purpose. If have gently warn, or new clothes that you would like to donate, call 207-854-0810 and ask for the assistant principal or guidance department.

