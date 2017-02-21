Bringing engineering projects to people in need

The team from Maine's chapter of Engineers Without Borders is offering their services to a town in Ethiopia.

Engineers have a huge impact on modern life. But in the developing world there is a severe shortage of the kind of training that engineers get. So Engineers Without Borders take their know-how on the road.

Maine's chapter is working on a community school, garden and center in the town of Debre Birhan in Ethiopia, a water project in Ghana and supports STEM education in high schools and adult-ed facilities in the greater Portland area.

To bolster their efforts, the organization is holding a fundraiser on Thursday, March 2nd at the Custom House in Portland.

