Bringing engineering projects to people in need

Engineers have a huge impact on modern life. But in the developing world there is a severe shortage of the kind of training that engineers get. So Engineers Without Borders take their know-how on the road.
Maine's chapter is working on a community school, garden and center in the town of Debre Birhan in Ethiopia, a water project in Ghana and supports STEM education in high schools and adult-ed facilities in the greater Portland area.
To bolster their efforts, the organization is holding a fundraiser on Thursday, March 2nd at the Custom House in Portland.
