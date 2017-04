"Autumn Imago" is a book by Bryan Wiggins. It is a work of fiction, but helped him deal with some deeply personal issues.

Wiggins has been going to Baxter State Park for years. It is a central location in his story about a family healing through two tragic events, one occurring in the present, one long in the past.

