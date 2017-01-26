"Building Bridges" filmmaker Michael Connolly

Michael Connolly is the filmmaker behind the movie "Building Bridges."

George Mitchell is a giant figure not just in Maine politics, not just in U.S. politics, but in the world as a whole.

And he likely wouldn't have achieved that status without the help of former Maine Governor Joseph Brennan.

Their friendship is the subject of the documentary "Building Bridges," by Michael Connolly. It recounts stories like how Brennan came to pick Mitchell to take Senator Edmund Muskie's place as a representative of Maine when Muskie was tapped to the President's cabinet.

You can catch the film this Sunday at the Maine Irish Heritage Center in Portland.

Copyright 2016 WCSH