Bush family continues its push for increased literacy

ARUNDEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER - Literacy in both children and adults has long been a passion for First Lady Barbara Bush. Now she's passing the mantle to her daughter, Dorothy Bush Koch.

NEWS CENTER'S Pat Callaghan sad down with the lady affectionately nicknamed Doro by her family. He spoke to her about the work being done by the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation, along with the efforts of her father and all the former Presidents to help raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

And for more information about the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation here in Maine click here: http://barbarabush.org/our-solutions.

