Buttermilk biscuits with cheddar and jalapenos?!?!? PLEASE AND THANK YOU!

(NEWS CENTER) - When you hear the following two words: buttermilk biscuits... it's hard not to start drooling immediately.

But add some jalapenos and cheddar cheese to those biscuits? That may be too much for one person to handle.

But that hasn't stopped David Turin from David's Restaurant from going for it. He shared his recipe with Rob in the 207 kitchen. It was wonderful. Here it is...enjoy! And if you want more information on David's Restaurant, check out his menu at http://davidsrestaurant.com/menus/

Cheddar, jalapeño, buttermilk biscuits



Item Name: Cheddar-jalapeño, buttermilk biscuit

YIELD: 18 X 2 ¼” biscuits

INGEDIENTS:

3 1/2 C FLOUR

¼ C SUGAR

¾ T BAKING POWDER

½ t SALT

1/2 # BUTTER – SOFT BUT STILL A LITTLE FIRM

¾ # SHREADED CHEDDAR

1 ea JALAPENO, BRUNOISE

2 T CHIVES, CHOPPED

1 ½ C BUTTERMILK MILK



Method of Preparation:

1. COMBINE DRY INGREDIENTS IN A MIXING BOWL AND MIX WELL

2. MIX IN BUTTER , CHEESE, JALAPENO AND CHIVES

3 ADD BUTTERMILK

4 CUT WITH DOUGH KNIFE THEN BLEND UP WITH YOUR HANDS

5. TURN OUT DOUGH ONTO A FLOURED TABLE, PRESS OUT TO ¾” INCH THICK AND CUT INTO DESIRED SIZED BISCUITS

6. PLACE ON BAKING LINED BAKIBG SHEET WITH AT LEAST 2 “ BETWEEN BISCUITS

7. BAKE AT 450 FOR 8 MINUTES SPIN AND COOK 4 -5 MORE MINUTES UNTIL SLIGHTLY BROWN ON TOP AND A TOOTH PICK COMES OUT CLEAN



Brush tops with egg white or milk before baking for a darker shiny top if desired

© 2017 WCSH-TV