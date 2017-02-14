"Buyer and Cellar" at Portland Stage Company

A one man show about a basement? Actually, this sounds pretty fascinating.
"Buyer and Cellar" is the name of the show. And it's based on the fact that Barbra Streisand keeps a fully stocked shopping mall in her basement.
Dustin Tucker is the only actor in the show. He plays half a dozen characters, including Streisand, but the principal role is that of the mall's caretaker (the mall is real, the rest of the production is fictional).
