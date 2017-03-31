Camden woman collects donations for Syrian refugee camps

Alison McKellar has been collecting donations to send to refugee camps in Syria for three years.

ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- As boxes of donated items destined for Syria are carried into the Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Rockland, Alison McKellar is busy inside sorting.

McKellar started collecting donations addressed to Syria three years ago when items would pile up on her front porch. She eventually discovered the organization NuDay Syria in New Hampshire to help with shipping items directly to the roughly seven million refugees living in camps in northwestern Syria.

"I like to tell people, try to think about what you would want if you were on a winter camping trip in Maine that was going to last for an indefinite amount of time," said McKellar. " What would be useful?"

She now collects donations in the sanctuary of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, as well as in the 48 foot box trailer parked in the church's parking lot. Rev. Linda Campbell-Marshall offered the churches space to McKellar after hearing that she was in need of more room.

"In aw of Alison's ability to see the vision for this and then to work her way through the possibility to get this done," said Rev. Campbell-Marshall. "She's extraordinary and very, very determined."

There's been more volunteers and donations made around the mid-coast than McKellar ever imagined. From the recycled medical supplies donated by Waldo County General Hospital and Pen Bay Medical Center to the personal items sent by generous community members. All gathered and shipped in containers that take around eight to nine weeks to reach Syria.

"Everything from gently used clothing, to non-perishable food items, to teddy bears, to diapers," said McKellar.

If you have items you'd like to donate, email mainesyriarelief@gmail.com to schedule a drop of time.

