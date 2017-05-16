Cancer survivor and end-of-life-car advocate Joan Lunden

Former Good Morning America co-host Joan Lunden relates the story of one of her early encouters of Maine.

Joan Lunden was the co-host of "Good Morning, America" for seventeen years. Now she's a special correspondent for "The Today Show," often doing stories about health.

Not long ago, her own health became the big story in her life, when she learned she had cancer. Now that she's healthy again, Lunden travels the country talking about health - in particular about the important of having an advance directive, which is a written statement that explains what your wishes regarding your medical care are if you are not able to communicate.

Joan Lunden was in Portland recently speaking to Hospice of Southern Maine.

She spends a lot of time here because her husband owns and runs two summer camps for kids and teenagers in the Lakes Region.

