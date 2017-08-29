Caroline Cotter headlines September's First Friday Art Walk in Portland

COTTER PERFORMS LIVE IN CONGRESS SQUARE - PORTLAND, Maine - (NEWS CENTER) She's travelled to five continents, visited nearly thirty countries, and sing in multiple languages. But even after all that travel, Caroline Cotter says she still loves Maine and calls it home.

Cotter is just one of the performers highlights in September's First Friday Art Walk through downtown Portland. She'll be performing in Congress Square this Friday night. She was also recently in the 207 studios. Here's a sample of her music and if you'd like more information about the art walk, check out its website at http://www.creativeportland.com/sites/default/files/files/September%20Tabloid_draft%204.pdf

