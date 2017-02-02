Chef Pierre Gignac's chocolate truffle recipe

Chef Pierre Gignac from Ocean at Cape Arundel Inn and Resort shares his recipe for chocolate truffles.

Valentine's Day is coming. If you want to make something sweet for your loved one, chocolate truffles are an impressive gesture and easy to whip up.

Chef Pierre Gignac from Ocean at the Cape Arundel Inn and Resort shares his recipe. He'll also be hosting a Bubbles and Truffles Class on Saturday, February 4th.

Recipe for three dozen 1-inch truffles.

Ingredients

6.5 oz semisweet chocolate

5 tbsp heavy cream

.5 c unsalted butter

.75 tsp spirit of your choice

2.25 cups of finely chopped nuts

Directions

Coarsely chop the chocolate and put in a small stainless steel mixing bowl with the butter and the cream.

Set the bowl over a pot filled about 1/3 of the way up with water, making sure the water doesn't touch the bowl.

Bring to a very low simmer and melt the mixture, stirring until it is smooth and glossy.

Remove from heat and stir in the flavoring alcohol if you choose to do so.

Pour into a container that will hold the mixture in a 1-inch-deep layer and chill thoroughly.

Use a melon baller that's been dipped in hot water to scoop the chocolate, then shape the truffles and roll them to form balls.

Chill if it softens too much.

Serve them as is or rolled in cacao, or finely chopped walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, pistachios, toasted coconut or dipped in chocolate.

Enjoy after dinner with coffee or liqueurs.

