Christmas movie uses southern Maine as its set

Biddeford, Saco and other towns in southern Maine were used as the set for the film Holly Star.

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- If you drove by Mechanics Park in Biddeford last month you might have noticed a lot of lights and cameras set up.

The park along with several other locations in Biddeford and Saco were used to film the movie Holly Star. Writer and director Michael Nickles didn't have to fly from Los Angeles for the film because Maine is home for him.

"When I moved here," said Nickles. "I just thought it was incredibly cinematic. I just thought Saco and Biddeford just seemed like movie sets to me because they have these really strong bones."

The cast and crew spent 17 days in the Biddeford area, but also shot scenes in Portland and Kennebunkport. The Christmas themed movie has a bit of mystery to it as well according to Katlyn Carlson who plays the lead character named Sloan Kelly.

"A struggling puppeteer, an artist in New York City, she loses a job and comes back to her home town kind of dejected," said Carlson. "Has a near death experience and she has this memory when her life flashes before her eyes of Santa Clause burying a bag of money."

With Maine's lack of sunlight during December and chance of snow and ice at any moment, filming Holly Star had it's challenges. To make it easier, towns in southern Maine gave the film every location it asked for to give a snowy backdrop that Mainers will recognize on the big screen.

"Made in Maine is big," said Nickles "People are proud of it and I hope that film becomes one of those things."

Holly Star will be Michael Nickle's 9th feature film that he's written and directed. In the past working with such names as Brie Larson and Christian Slater.

