Cross aisle collaboration in the 128th Maine Legislature

Senate President Mike Thibodeau (R) and Speaker of the House Sara Gideon (D) will be steering the 128th Maine Legislature.

Maine's new legislature has been at work in earnest for about three weeks now. Job one is coming up with a multi-billion dollar budget for state government for the next two years.

In his budget proposal, Governor LePage asked for two major changes: a reduction in the state income tax and an overhaul of the way the state helps pay for local schools.

But the governor has clashed with the legislature before over taxes and spending, and lawmakers ended up approving budgets without his signature.

So how are things going in the new legislature so far?

