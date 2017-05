"The Summer King" is an opera composed by Mainer Daniel Sonenberg. It's about Josh Gibson, one of the best catchers to ever play the game.

Mainer Dan Sonenberg has written an opera about baseball. Specifically it's the story of Josh Gibson, one of the best catchers of all time who narrowly missed being the first African American to play in Major League Baseball.

The opera recently had its first staging at the Pittsburgh Opera.

© 2017 WCSH-TV