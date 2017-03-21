David Turin's Carrot Cake

David Turin made his carrot cake into a roulade for optimal frosting distribution.

David’s Restaurant

Standard recipe

CARROT CAKE for 207

Item Name: Carrot cake

Yield: 8 portions

Ingredients:

For the cake

1 heaping Cup all purpose flour

½ t baking powder

½ t baking soda

½ t cinnamon

dash nutmeg

dash ground clove

1/4 t salt

1 ¼ C shredded carrot – peeled and shredded on box grater

½ C granulated sugar

1/3 C light brown sugar

2 eggs

5 fluid oz vegetable oil ( like corn or canola)

Method of Preparation:

1. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and salt in large bowl; set aside.

2. Combine granulated and brown sugars, eggs and oil in a mixing bowl and wisk vigorously about 1 minute

3. Stir in carrots and dry ingredient

4. Pan spray a ½ sized sheet pan ( 13” x 18” x 1”), line with paper, then pan spray and flour the paper pan

5. Pour cake mix into the prepared pan and smooth with an oiled offset spatula

5. bake at 325 in convection oven for 7 minutes – spin pans at 3 ½ minutes

For the frosting

1# cream cheese – soft

2/3 # salted butter - soft

2 T sour cream

1 t vanilla

1½ C confectionary sugar

Method of Preparation:

Wisk butter, cream cheese, sour cream and vanilla in stand mixer of mixing bowl until smooth and light, add powdered sugar.

How to make roulades

After cake has cooled remove parchment paper from cake – Spread icing on top of cake using an oiled off-set spatula about ¼” thick

Then roll the cake up and remove the paper as you roll

The remaining icing is reserved for decorating and serving the cake



