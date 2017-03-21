WLBZ
David Turin's Carrot Cake

Krister Rollins, WCSH 6:54 PM. EDT March 21, 2017

David Turin made his carrot cake into a roulade for optimal frosting distribution.

David’s Restaurant
Standard recipe
CARROT CAKE  for 207

Item Name: Carrot cake
Yield:   8 portions

Ingredients:
For the cake
1 heaping Cup   all purpose flour
½ t baking powder
½ t baking soda
½ t cinnamon
dash nutmeg
dash ground clove
1/4 t salt

1 ¼ C  shredded carrot – peeled and shredded on box grater

½ C  granulated  sugar
1/3 C light brown sugar
2  eggs
5 fluid oz vegetable oil ( like corn or canola)

Method of Preparation:
1. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and salt in large bowl; set aside.
2. Combine  granulated and brown sugars, eggs  and oil in a mixing bowl and wisk vigorously about 1 minute
3. Stir in carrots and dry ingredient
4. Pan spray a ½ sized sheet pan ( 13” x 18” x 1”), line with paper, then pan spray and flour the paper pan
5. Pour cake mix into the prepared pan and smooth with an oiled offset spatula
5. bake at 325  in convection oven for  7 minutes – spin pans at 3 ½  minutes

For the frosting
1# cream cheese – soft
2/3 # salted butter - soft
2 T sour cream
1 t vanilla
1½ C confectionary sugar
Method of Preparation:
Wisk butter, cream cheese, sour cream and vanilla in stand mixer of  mixing bowl until smooth and light, add powdered sugar.
How to make roulades
After cake has cooled remove parchment paper from cake –  Spread icing on top of cake using an oiled off-set spatula about ¼” thick
Then roll the cake up and remove the paper as you roll

The remaining icing is reserved for decorating and serving the cake
 

