Debrianna Mansini is an actress. She played Fran The Waitress in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. She came to Maine to put on her one-woman show "The Meatball Chronicles."

The show tells the story of Mansini's family - she's one of six daughters in a loud Italian family - and it's interwoven with her grandmother's recipe for meatballs.

The stories and the food evoke a lot of strong reactions from audience members. She's had one audience member tell her that he got so involved in a memory triggered by her show that he missed some of her performance. She also decided not to actually cook the meatballs on stage, realizing that the smells of the cooking dish may interfere with audience members' inner processes.

One of the things that Mansini does as she tours the play is to work with a local chef to come up with a dish to accompany the show. For the Portland run of the show, which you can find at the St. Lawrence Arts Center, Mansini paired up with Chef Eddy at the Front Room.

