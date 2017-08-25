For a guy who has studied parking all his life, Donald Shoup is really interesting.

(NEWS CENTER) - It is part of Maine's charm that it doesn't have huge, sprawling cities. That is not to say, though, that Maine's small cities don't have parking problems.

They do.

And Donald Shoup (rhymes with scoop) just might be the guy to solve them.

There may not be anyone in the U.S. who has spent more time thinking about how to solve parking problems than Shoup. He spent decades as a professor at UCLA studying parking, in particular how to price parking spots so that cities are cleaner, nice, more attractive places.

And he approaches what could be a dreadfully boring subject with a sense of humor. After all, the name of his website is ShoupDogg.com.

