Down East Magazine's 10 Most Iconic Maine Photos - Brian Kevin

Down East Magazine's January 2017 issue includes a feature on "The 10 Most Iconic Maine Photos of All Time."
They picked photos of not just beautiful sights in Maine - in fact that was specifically what they were trying NOT to do. The editorial team picked photos that tell distinctly Maine stories. From a photo of a captain at sea, to that infamous image of the 9/11 hijackers at the Portland Jetport to Muhammad Ali bellowing over a prone Sonny Liston, the photos capture stuff that just couldn't have happened if it hadn't been for Maine.
