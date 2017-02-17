Downeasters Chorus makes singing Valentine's deliveries

There were around 50 deliveries made by four quartets with the Downeasters Chorus on Valentine's Day. Gifting two songs to unsuspecting workers.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A lot of people exchanged gifts on Valentine's Day: Flowers, Chocolates, Candy, Jewelry. An a cappella singing group made deliveries that you won't find wrapped in a box.

Four quartets with the Downeasters Chorus made around 50 deliveries for Valentines Day. The Exchange Street Quartet had about 15 they were responsible for in Portland. Gifting two songs to unsuspecting workers at each one.

"I really like the variety part of this, an opportunity to sing in several different venues. Especially seeing the reaction of people who are the recipients of the singing valentine," said singer Mike Soper.

The recipients are almost always good sports about their singing valentines, despite the embarrassment of being serenaded in public. This year Chief Michael Sauschuck with the Portland Police Department was in on a surprise, telling his employee Jo Freedman that he wanted to talk with her in his office. Minutes later the four singers in suit coats and sunglasses entered the room.

"There's certainly plenty of stuff to meet on, but that wasn't the purpose," said Chief Sauschuck. "The purpose was to get Jo in so we could surprise her today."

The delivery was arranged by Freedman's boyfriend, who was smart enough to have a game plan. Luckily for him, his girlfriend took it well. She joined her valentine for a thank you dance during the special delivery.

"I've never had anything like that happen, so it was very sweet," said Freedman.

There are around 75 men who make up the Downeasters Chorus.

Copyright 2017 WCSH