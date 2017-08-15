Extra Extra! Read All About It! Newsies a hit at Maine State Music Theatre

BRUNSWICK, Maine - (NEWS CENTER) It started as a strike of newsboys back at the turn of the 20th century. Now, it's the latest production at the Maine State Music Theatre.

The show is playing to packed houses, and more shows are being added. Two of the show's stars sat down with Rob Caldwell to tell us more about the production, and if you want more information about Newsies at the Maine State Music Theatre, just go to their website at https://msmt.org/newsies/

© 2017 WCSH-TV