Falmouth Food Pantry president honored at Patriots game

Dorothy Blanchette was honored as a 'Difference Maker' with 14 other volunteers by the New England Patriots during their New Years Eve game.

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- There's a volunteer at the Falmouth Food pantry who's been helping collect food and other items for the needy since the pantry opened ten years ago. It's the reason she was honored by her favorite football team.

Dorothy Blanchette is the president of the Falmouth Food Pantry who helps make sure the volunteer program provides food for folks who need it in Falmouth, Portland, Cumberland and Yarmouth. Their put at ease walking into the pantry during their time of need, knowing that Blanchette's kindness is waiting inside to help them.

"I opened the pantry here and it was half the size it is now as far as space goes and we started with 35 families and now we're well over 450 families," said Blanchette.

Her favorite football team, the New England Patriots, are often a discussion between volunteers at the pantry. Especially their game played against the New York Jets on New Year's Eve. Blanchette got the chance to attend that game and was honored as a 'Difference Maker' on the field at halftime. She even go the chance to meet the team's owner, Robert Kraft, and shake his hand. A well deserved experience for a volunteer who always puts others first.

"If somebody comes in here without a coat, she finds it," said volunteer Karen Dumond about Blanchette. "She is totally devoted to the needs of the community."

The Patriots honored 15 'Difference Makers' during every one of their regular season home games this season. Dorothy was honored because of a letter her son wrote nominating her for the award.

