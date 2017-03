The Appalachian Trail runs 2,200 miles between Springer Mountain in Georgia and Mt. Katahdin in Maine.

In the middle of April, two young men (and a dog) from Maine will be heading to Georgia. In August or September they'll be back in Maine. In between lies 2,200 of The Appalachian Trail.

They'll be hiking it, and you'll be able to follow along through Maine Public Broadcasting.

