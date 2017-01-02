The city of Auburn is making free sand deliveries to senior citizens to help keep their driveways and walkways safe during the winter.

The Sand Buckets for Seniors program is in it's third year of delivering sand to Auburn residents 65 and older. Tom Mikkonen makes around 20 deliveries a day to the residents who sign up for the Auburn Public Services Department program.

"Nice to help people during this time of year and they need it, so you know it's a good cause," said Mikkonen.

The buckets were donated by Lowe's and Home Depot to make it possible for seniors, like Larry Pelletier, to feel safe walking in and out of their homes.

"I fell off the roof here a couple years ago and broke my back and neck and I went over to pick up a bucket and actually punctured a tire doing that, so this is great bringing it to the door," said Pelletier.

To sign up for the Sand Buckets For Seniors program in Auburn you can call the Public Services Department at 333-6670.

