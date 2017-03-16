From Emus to skunks, Josh Sparks is a pretty big fan of animals

Josh Sparks, the guy who runs Sparks Ark, has a tense faceoff with the skunk he is releasing back into the wild.

Josh Sparks grew up around animals, but not in the way most of us did.

His father, Dave Sparks, founded Sparks Ark - an animal rehabilitation center. And since he was a teenager, Josh Sparks has been helping him out. These days, Josh runs the family business.

He cares for some 200 animals and is called on to take care of nuisance animals - like raccoons, skunks and squirrels. He also takes his exotic animals on the road for kids' birthday parties or demonstrations at the Children's Museum and Theater of Maine.

Copyright 2017 WCSH