From the motorcycle racing track to running a restaurant - Kerry Altiero

Kerry Altiero is a talented chef who started Cafe Miranda in Rockland in 1993.

But he's also a character with an eye for the joys and the absurdities that are always part of running a restaurant.

He's come to the 207 kitchen before to make dishes for us. This time, we visited him in his kitchen at Cafe Miranda.

He started in the service industry immediately after graduating high school. He was a vegetarian and motorcycle racer at the time. Being on the road in the 1970s wasn't easy for a vegetarian, so he had to figure out how to cook a lot of stuff.

And he did.

Then one day while working at a hotel, a line cook got injured and he was asked to fill in. He did and hasn't looked back.

