Lisa Steele has written a guide for gardening with chickens.

Lisa Steele grew up around chickens. Now she has chickens and ducks. She's an expert at keeping them and has written several books on the subject.

Her latest is called "Gardening with Chickens: Plans and Plants for You and Your Hens." It includes tips, tricks and advice for keeping both your gardens and your fowls happy.

Why would you want to garden with chickens? Lisa says that while the birds can and will scratch up your plants; that's only if you give them the chance. With proper precautions your plants and your chickens will be happier and healthier than otherwise.

