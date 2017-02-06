WLBZ
Grammy picks with Chris and Brett from Bull Moose

Krister Rollins, WCSH 5:51 PM. EST February 06, 2017

The Grammy Awards ceremony is Sunday, February 12th. Chris and Brett from Bull Moose go through a few select categories.

Album of the Year
Adele -"25"
Beyoncé – "Lemonade"
Justin Bieber – "Purpose"
Drake – "Views"
Sturgill Simpson – "A Sailor’s Guide to Earth"
 
Song of the Year
"Formation"  - Beyoncé
"Hello" – Adele
"I Took a Pill in Ibiza" – Mike Posner
"Love Yourself" – Justin Bieber
"7 Years" – Lukas Graham
 
Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver – "22, A Million"
Davie Bowie – "Blackstar"
PJ Harvey – "The Hope Six Demolition Project"
Iggy Pop – "Post Pop Depression"
Radiohead – "A Moon Shaped Pool"
 
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
"Bridge of Spies"
Quentin Tarantino’s "The Hateful Eight"
"The Revenant"
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens"
"Stranger Things" Vol. 1
"Stranger Things" Vol. 2

