Grammy picks with Chris and Brett from Bull Moose

Bull Moose Music || Movies || Video Games || Books || And so much more... (Photo: Bull Moose)

The Grammy Awards ceremony is Sunday, February 12th. Chris and Brett from Bull Moose go through a few select categories.

Album of the Year

Adele -"25"

Beyoncé – "Lemonade"

Justin Bieber – "Purpose"

Drake – "Views"

Sturgill Simpson – "A Sailor’s Guide to Earth"



Song of the Year

"Formation" - Beyoncé

"Hello" – Adele

"I Took a Pill in Ibiza" – Mike Posner

"Love Yourself" – Justin Bieber

"7 Years" – Lukas Graham



Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver – "22, A Million"

Davie Bowie – "Blackstar"

PJ Harvey – "The Hope Six Demolition Project"

Iggy Pop – "Post Pop Depression"

Radiohead – "A Moon Shaped Pool"



Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

"Bridge of Spies"

Quentin Tarantino’s "The Hateful Eight"

"The Revenant"

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

"Stranger Things" Vol. 1

"Stranger Things" Vol. 2

Copyright 2017 WCSH