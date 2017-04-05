Grover Norquist on health care, tax reform and being funny

Grover Norquist, the President of Americans for Tax Reform, speaks with 207.

Grover Norquist probably hates taxes more than anyone else you know. He's the founder of Americans for Tax Reform - and he's best known for trying to persuade members of Congress to pledge they won't vote to raise taxes.

Recently he's been speaking out a lot about why he feels repealing and replacing Obamacare will bring taxes down - and why he supports President Trump's tax reform ideas.

Norquist came to Maine to speak at a reception put on by the Maine Heritage Policy Center.

