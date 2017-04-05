Grover Norquist on health care, tax reform and being funny

Grover Norquist probably hates taxes more than anyone else you know. He's the founder of Americans for Tax Reform - and he's best known for trying to persuade members of Congress to pledge they won't vote to raise taxes.
Recently he's been speaking out a lot about why he feels repealing and replacing Obamacare will bring taxes down - and why he supports President Trump's tax reform ideas.
Norquist came to Maine to speak at a reception put on by the Maine Heritage Policy Center.
