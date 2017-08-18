Hackensaw Boys and their Charismo come to Portland

(NEWS CENTER) - The Hackensaw Boys played to a near sellout show in Portland Thursday night.

The band says their music is the type you'd hear on porches across America. But their reach extends beyond our borders. Their European tour kicks off in September.

The name of their latest album, Charismo, is also a unique instrument played by one of the band's members. It's really hard to explain. It can be anything...and old hubcap, or can...you name it.

We sat down with the band's founder, David Sickmen, to talk about their music and their travels in an old '64 motor coach affectionately nicknamed "The Dirty Bird."

