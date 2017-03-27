Hawkwatcher spends work week on Bradbury Mountain

Zane Baker will be hawkwatching from March 15 to May 15 at the top of Bradbury Mountain in Pownal.

POWNAL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Bradbury Mountain in Pownal offers a comfortable hike and beautiful views from the top. For one hawkwatcher, it's also a place for work six days a week no matter the weather.

This is the first year that Zane Baker agreed to be the hawkwatcher at the top of Bradbury. Hiking to the top six days a week from 9:00am - 5:00pm to document the number of hawks and other birds of prey he sees. Unlimited views to the south and east give him the perfect perspective of birds flying over.

"Watched about 1,600 hawks fly in a very direct line, right over my head and we were trying to count them and identify them as they passed by and it was a sight to see," said Baker. "It was pretty impressive."

This is the eleventh year that the numbers of raptors migrating over Bradbury have been documented. Derek Lovitch, Biologist and owner of Freeport Wild Bird Supply, started the watch with his wife Jeannette. They don't just record to find out about the birds, but also learn about weather patterns and what's happening with the animals the birds of prey eat.

"Want to be the first to sort of say hey what's going on and then we can get into some real in depth research into some of these trends," said Lovitch.

The bird count average is around 4,100, but the highest year on record was 2014 with 6,015 birds. The totals documented by Baker will be sent to hawkcount.org.

