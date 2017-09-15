Hey Brian! What do you do when you're not winning Stanley Cups?

ARUNDEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - It's been a short summer for Biddeford native Brian Dumoulin. That's what happens when you're winning the Stanley Cup.

Dumoulin won the Cup for the second year in a row with the Pittsburgh Penguins. But what's life off the ice for him? Rob Caldwell talked to Brian about his other passion in life, cooking. He also found out about the first job he had as a teenager and how he still stays in contact with the first boss he ever had.

