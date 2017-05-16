WLBZ
Close

High School Quiz Show: Maine

Krister Rollins, WCSH 6:22 PM. EDT May 16, 2017

Kids in Maine's high schools often face off on courts and fields, vying to show off their athletic prowess.

Now there's a competition to showcase their mental wizardry, too.

"High School Quiz Show: Maine" airs Thursday nights on Maine Public Television. It pits teams of students from various high schools around the state against each other in a battle of knowledge.

The show features four different styles of quizzing and is hosted by Shannon Moss. The champion team brings home $1,000 for their school's Project Graduation.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories