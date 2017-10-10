How do you like these apples!

(NEWS CENTER) - Lynn Archer is taking advantage of apple picking season in one of our favorite places, the 207 kitchen!

She joined Amanda to make her stunningly good recipe for Apple Cider Glazed Pork Loin with Apple Stuffing! Here's the recipe!

one pork loin approximately 1 1/2 pounds sliced open butterflied

2 cups of day-old bread crumbled

1 diced onion

1 peeled & diced apple

1 celery stalk diced

Sauté in 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Mix together add 1/2 cup Apple cider stuff into the pork loin and fold over top with 2 Tablespoon minced Garlic salt & pepper

add 2-3 cups of potatoes carrots and onions parsnips squash anything to your tasting of root vegetables add half a cup of apple Cider to the bottom of your baking pan

I use a cast iron skillet

Bake 20 mins at 425* then 350* 1/2 hour

To glaze

2 tablespoons honey 1/2 cup cider and teaspoon sea salt bring to a boil stirring pour over top of roast bake for 10 mins more!!

Serves 4 or more 😊

