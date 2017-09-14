It's time to check in at the Heartbreak Hotel

OGUNQUIT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - If you're a fan of Elvis and the theater, then you're probably a big fan of the Tony Award-winning show "Million Dollar Quartet." It was the highest selling show in the history of the Ogunquit Playhouse.

Now, the prequel! The world premiere of Heartbreak Hotel is the current production wowing crowds in Ogunquit. The show features songs from Elvis along with the legends who influenced his career.

Heartbreak Hotel runs through the end of September. If you want more information on the show, just check out their website at http://www.ogunquitplayhouse.org/heartbreak-hotel-cast-and-creative.

© 2017 WCSH-TV